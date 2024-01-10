Home

Tamil Nadu

Karti Chidambaram Says ‘No One A Match For PM Modi, Not Even Rahul Gandhi’, Gets Party Notice

The disciplinary committee of the Tamil Nadu Congress has issued a notice to Karti Chidambaram, asking him to provide a response within 10 days.

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Congress has served a show-cause notice to party leader Karti Chidambaram for his take on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus that of Rahul Gandhi. In an interview, the Congress MP allegedly said no one could match the Prime Minister currently, not even party chief Mallikarjun Kharge or Gandhi.

Responding to a question if Congress president Kharge can be a match for PM Modi, Karti Chidambaram said “No one can match one on one with Modi, considering the propaganda machinery the BJP has at its disposal currently.”

Asked if Congress-scion Rahul Gandhi could be the answer, the Sivaganga MP said: “It is difficult, considering the propaganda machinery and Modi’s natural advantage as Prime Minister.” However, Karti Chidambaram asserted that the Congress can defeat the BJP by highlighting key issues and proper counter messaging to the saffron brigade’s rhetoric.

“With electoral arithmetic and messaging we, as a political party, can defeat the BJP,” the Congress leader said.

On being asked if anyone within the opposition ranks can match the popularity of PM Modi, Karti Chidambaram said: “Although Modi’s popularity is a factor and if you ask me to name a match, I’m unable to give a name immediately. As far as the Congress is concerned, if you ask the ground workers, they are keen to filed Rahul Gandhi”.

The Congress leader also reportedly expressed his faith in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), contrary to the party’s stance on the issue and its demand for conducting polls using VVPATs (voter-verified paper audit trail).

Following his comments, the disciplinary committee of the Tamil Nadu Congress has issued a notice to Karti Chidambaram, asking him to provide a response within 10 days.

Reports citing sources close to Karti said that while only the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has the power to issue a notice to a party MP, however, the notice issued by the party’s state unit, has lead to speculation about the motive behind such a move.

Karti Chidambaram is the son of former Finance Minister and Congress veteran P. Chidambaram.

