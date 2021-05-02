Kovilpatti Election Result LIVE Updates: Kovilpatti is one of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the Thoothukkudi district. Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 for Kovilpatti was held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Edappadi Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM. Will Palaniswami Retain Power?

This time, K Srinivasan (CPM), Kadambur Raju (AIADMK), G. KATHIRAVAN (MNM), Gomathi (NTK) and TTV Dinakaran (AMMK) are the key candidates contesting from Kovilpatti constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.



7.15 AM: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the total percentage of voters in Kovilpatti Assembly Constituency was recorded as 39.52 percent and C Kadambur Raju of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating A Subramanian from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 428 votes.

7.40 AM: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,44,448 registered voters for Kovilpatti assembly seat, out of which 1,21,311 were male and 1,23,134 were female voters. 1.0% of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.