Kovilpatti Election Result Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday. As per the latest updates, Kadambur Raju from AIADMK won this seat. Earlier, he was leading by 39% (16,938 votes). However, TTV Dhinakaran from AMMK was not too far behind with 36% (15,870 votes). Also Read - West Bengal: BJP Party Office Set Ablaze In Arambagh, Party Accuses TMC of Causing Incident

Kovilpatti is one of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the Thoothukkudi district. Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 for Kovilpatti was held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: TMC Sweeps Bengal, BJP Retains Asssam; Vijayan Leads LDF To Historic Victory

This time, K Srinivasan (CPM), Kadambur Raju (AIADMK), G. KATHIRAVAN (MNM), Gomathi (NTK) and TTV Dinakaran (AMMK) are the key candidates contesting from Kovilpatti constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Assam Election Result 2021: Check Full List of Winners Here

15.15 IST: As per the latest numbers on the EC website, AIADMK is leading by 39% (16,938 votes). However, AMMK is not too far behind with 36% (15,870 votes).

08:04 IST: Counting of votes has begun in Kovilpatti. Will AIADMK be able to hold on to the seat?

07.15 IST: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the total percentage of voters in Kovilpatti Assembly Constituency was recorded as 39.52 percent and C Kadambur Raju of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating A Subramanian from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 428 votes.

07.40 IST: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,44,448 registered voters for Kovilpatti assembly seat, out of which 1,21,311 were male and 1,23,134 were female voters. 1.0% of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

Please note that the Election Commission is yet to confirm the result by the time of writing of this report.