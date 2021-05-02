Krishnagiri Election Result LIVE Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on May 2. DMK and AIADMK are the key parties in the state. As per the latest numbers on the EC website, AIADMK is leading by 47%. Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks States As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results

Krishnagiri comes under the Krishnagiri district and it is one of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies. People of Krishnagiri voted for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.

This time, Senguttuvan (DMK), Ashok Kumar (AIADMK), Ravisankar (MNM), Niranthiri (NTK), BM Aminullah Ahmed (AIMIM) are key candidates contesting from Krishnagiri constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Check Live Updates Here:

14.50 IST: As per the latest numbers on the EC website, AIADMK is leading by 47% with 11272 votes.

09:26 IST: Results have so far been declared for 67 out of 234 seats. AIADMK+ leading on 21 seat., DMK+ leading on 45 seat., MNM+ leading on 1 seat, according to the early trends.

08.00 IST: Counting of votes has begun.

07.13 IST: In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Krishnagiri Assembly Constituency was recorded as 44.21 percent with Senguttuvan T of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam winning the seat by defeating Govindaraj from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 4891 votes.

07.45 IST: In 2016, the Krishnagiri assembly seat had 2,44,487 registered voters. Of the, 1,20,646 were male and 1,23,814 were female voters. 0.8% of votes were casted for NOTA.