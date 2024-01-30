Home

Liquor Rates In Tamil Nadu To Increase From February 1, Here’s All You Need To Know

A liquor rate hike is expected to take place from February 1, 2024 in Tamil Nadu. Read further to know all details that you must know..

Liquor Price Hike

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) on Monday announced that the excise tax on liquor is to be increased which is to be reflected on liquor prices in Tamil Nadu from February 1.

Official Release From TASMC Administration

According to a release from TASMC Administration, “the excise tax on liquors is to be increased and therefore, liquor prices are to be increased from February 1. That is 10 rupees has been increased to 180 ml of normal and medium-quality liquor. 180 ml of high-quality liquor is to be increased to 20 rupees. Likewise, 650 ml beers are to be increased by 10 rupees.”

As per the revised schedule, alcoholic drinks sold in higher quantities will accordingly cost more

