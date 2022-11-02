Chennai rains LIVE: Several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai city is witnessing incessant rainfall for the past two days and more rains are to be expected for another two days. Meanwhile, the met department forecast has predicted that Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with moderate rain in some areas, however, no heavy rain warning has been issued. In at least 8 districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengelpet, a holiday has been declared for schools. With rains increasing in strength, the State Disaster Response Force has been kept ready for any eventuality.Also Read - Chennai Power Cut Today: Check List of Areas to be Affected, Timings and Other Details

