Chennai rains LIVE: Several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai city is witnessing incessant rainfall for the past two days and more rains are to be expected for another two days. Meanwhile, the met department forecast has predicted that Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with moderate rain in some areas, however, no heavy rain warning has been issued. In at least 8 districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengelpet, a holiday has been declared for schools. With rains increasing in strength, the State Disaster Response Force has been kept ready for any eventuality.Also Read - Chennai Power Cut Today: Check List of Areas to be Affected, Timings and Other Details

FOLLOW LATEST UPDATES ON CHENNAI RAINS HERE:

Also Read - Chennai Rains: Three Dead, Several Areas Waterlogged; IMD Predicts More Rains Till Wednesday

Also Read - Chennai, Adjoining Districts To Receive Heavy Rain Till Wednesday: IMD

Live Updates

  • 9:46 AM IST


    Chennai rains LIVE: Several parts of Chennai experience waterlogging     https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1587652529990832128?s=20&t=0qkEMhKzQal444cZjok6bg

  • 9:29 AM IST

    Chennai rains LIVE: Chennai is set to have a few more rainy days; the minimum temperature in the city has dipped to 23 degrees Celsius

  • 9:26 AM IST

    Chennai rains LIVE: In another incident, autorickshaw driver, Devendran was electrocuted to death after he came into contact with a live wire in Vyasarpadi. The auto driver, according to onlookers, was in an inebriated state and was walking in knee-deep water, when he got in contact with a pole in direct contact with a live wire.

  • 9:26 AM IST

    Chennai rains LIVE: In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, 47-year-old Shanthi died after a portion of the wall from the balcony of her house fell on her. The incident occurred at Prakash Rao Colony in Pulianthope area of the city. Police have commenced an investigation and according to initial reports, it was an old house that had collapsed due to the heavy rains since Monday.

  • 9:24 AM IST

    Chennai rains LIVE: Two persons losing their lives in rain-related incidents in Chennai, which recorded heavy to very heavy showers on Tuesday while various Tamil Nadu districts saw heavy rains in wake of the northeast monsoon hitting the state on October 29,