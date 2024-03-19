Home

Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Inks Seat-Sharing Pact With PMK In Tamil Nadu; Details Inside

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss made the seat-sharing pact official at the latter's Thailapuram home in Tamil Nadu.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday closed a seat-sharing deal with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. BJP’s state unit chief K Annamalai and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss made the pact official at the latter’s Thailapuram home in Villupuram.

As per the arrangement agreed upon by the parties, the PMK will contest on 10 seats in the state

“PMK will fight from 10 seats in Tamil Nadu in the NDA,” Annamalai told reporters in a joint press briefing with PMK President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

The two leaders insisted that the PMK has been in the NDA for the past 10 years, fighting the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a constituent of the BJP-led bloc.

Annamalai heaped praises on Ramadoss, saying he wanted to implement “revolutionary” ideas for the benefit of the society which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing presently.

Union Minister L Murugan was present during the meeting between the top leaders of the two parties.z

PMK wants to ensure PM Modi’s third term: Ramadoss

The seat-sharing deal comes a day after PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss announced the regional party’s intent of joining the NDA and fight the Lok Sabha polls.

“For the benefit of the country and to ensure the continuation of PM Modi’s governance, we have decided to join forces with the NDA,” Ramadoss had said in a statement.

“We believe this decision will bring about the change that the people of Tamil Nadu, who are dissatisfied with the current political scenario, are eagerly anticipating. Our alliance aims for a massive victory not only in Tamil Nadu but across India, paving the way for Prime Minister Modi to secure a third term in office,” he added.

The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has significant influence in some of the northern districts of the state.

PM Modi to address poll rally in Salem

Notably, PM Modi is scheduled to address an election rally in nearby Salem district later today and S Ramadoss is expected to join the gathering.

The BJP has been focussing on the southern state in its quest to cross the magical 400 seats number in the upcoming general elections. The ruling party is looking to win as many of 39 Lok Sabha seats as it can

Last week, PM Modi had addressed a poll rally Kanyakumari. The Prime Minister has made several trips to the south in the past few months.

(With PTI inputs)

