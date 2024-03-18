Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK Finalises Seat Allocation With Allies, Gives Itself 21

Now, the DMK has completed the exercise of seat allocation and identifying the specific segments to be contested.

Chennai, Mar 09 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with Congress General Seceratary KC Venugopal, party state President K Selvaperunthagai and others as the parties share a seat sharing agreement for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday named the specific constituencies to be contested by the grand old party, a key ally, days after allotting to Congress nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the only segment in Puducherry.

The DMK, which had allotted one constituency to Vaiko-led MDMK named Tiruchirappalli LS segment for it. It is currently represented by the Congress party’s Su Thirunavukkarasar.

According to the arrangements, the Congress party will contest from nine seats namely Tiruvallur (Reserved), Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, Karur, Virudhunagar, and Kanniyakumari seats.

Of these nine seats, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Tirunelveli are currently held by the DMK, and other seats were won by Congress in 2019 as a DMK ally.

Earlier, the DMK allotted Madurai and Dindigul to CPI(M), Nagapattinam and Tiruppur to CPI, and the reserved seats of Chidambaram and Villupuram to VCK. The IUML will contest from Ramanathapuram and the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katch (KMDK) is set to fight from Namakkal on the Rising Sun symbol.

Now, the DMK has completed the exercise of seat allocation and identifying the specific segments to be contested by it and its allies.

The DMK will be contesting 21 Lok Sabha seats (22 seats when Namakkal is included as KMDK will contest in DMK symbol) and its allies in the remaining 18 LS segments in Tamil Nadu. Congress will field its candidate in Puducherry.

(With PTI inputs)

