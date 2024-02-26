Home

Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: GK Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress Ties Up With BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: GK Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress Ties Up With BJP

GK Vasan said the Tamil Maanila Congress, as part of NDA will face the coming elections under BJP's leadership.

GK Vasan's announcement marks the first official tie-up the BJP has managed to forge in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Chennai: In a significant development, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) chief GK Vasan said his party will face the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as part of the BJP-led NDA. He further added that he will attend PM Modi’s public meeting at Palladam in Tirupur district on February 27

Trending Now

“Tamil Maanila Congress, as part of NDA will face the coming elections under BJP’s leadership,” he said.

You may like to read

It is to be noted that Vasan’s announcement marks the first official tie-up the BJP has managed to forge in Tamil Nadu ahead of the polls, amidst its attempts to create a bloc other than those headed by the ruling DMK and the AIADMK.

Reacting to the development, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai says, ” I thank Tamil Maanila Congress and G K Vasan for reinforcing his support to NDA and PM Modi. Tamil Maanila Congress was always a different political party, a regional party with nationalism at its core…G K Vasan has given the confidence to people of Tamil Nadu today that he foresees a future where more MPs of Tamil Nadu will be part of the NDA”.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai says, " I thank Tamil Maanila Congress and G K Vasan for reinforcing his support to NDA and PM Modi. Tamil Maanila Congress was always a different political party, a regional party with nationalism at its core…G K Vasan has given… https://t.co/umyxGPJZVW pic.twitter.com/D8g7lYeBAa — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

A part of the AIADMK-led NDA coalition in Tamil Nadu that faced the 2021 Assembly polls, Vasan’s announcement signals his party’s end of ties with the AIADMK.

Edappadi K Palaniswami-headed AIADMK had announced severing ties with the BJP in September 2023.

Vasan said his party, ever since the days of its founding by his late father and veteran leader G K Moopanar, has had a “national outlook” and said the decision to join hands with the BJP included issues like welfare of Tamil Nadu and Tamils and a strong and prosperous India.

Tamil Nadu voters had witnessed BJP winning the two earlier elections with good support from other states and want the saffron party to earn a third term to ensure economic development, betterment of the poor.

They have ‘realised’ that another term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead to economic prosperity and reduction in poverty, among others, the former union minister added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.