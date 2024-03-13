Home

Tamil Nadu

Madras HC Issues Notice To Centre On Petition To Speed Up Construction Of AIIMS Madurai

Madras HC Issues Notice To Centre On Petition To Speed Up Construction Of AIIMS Madurai

Expressing urgency, the petitioner emphasised the need for speeding up the construction of AIIMS Madurai within the court-mandated timeline.

Madras HC Issues Notice To Centre

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the central government in response to a plea requesting an order to speed up the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital at Thoppur in the Madurai district. This notice was issued by a division bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and Vijayakumar following their hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by KK Ramesh.

What Was The Plea All About?

The petitioner highlighted the delay in commencing construction despite the foundation stone being laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2019. Expressing urgency, KK Ramesh emphasized the need for expeditious completion of AIIMS Madurai within the court-mandated timeline.

Additionally, Ramesh called for accountability, suggesting repercussions for government officials found concealing facts or making false claims regarding construction projects. Furthermore, the petitioner urged for a special parliamentary resolution to allocate necessary funds for the AIIMS Hospital’s construction.

“Construction of AIIMS Madurai should be finished as soon as possible and within the court-imposed deadline. Government employees who conceal the facts and make false claims while working on construction projects ought to face consequences and also a special resolution should be ordered in the Parliament for allocating funds for the construction of AIIMS Hospital,” said Ramesh.

Response From Madras HC

The notice issued by the Madras High Court reflects growing public impatience and legal scrutiny over the delayed construction of AIIMS Madurai, emphasizing the pressing need for concrete action to expedite the vital healthcare infrastructure project.

Furthermore, the Madras High Court has demanded a response from the centre on this plea.

MK Stalin’s Response To The Plea

Responding to the PIL, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced concerns over the prolonged delay in establishing AIIMS in Madurai. He criticized the sluggish progress, remarking that the institution’s construction has become a political spectacle ahead of the forthcoming elections. Stalin pointed out that despite the AIIMS announcement made in 2015, only contractual agreements have been finalized, leaving the actual construction in limbo for nine years.

“AIIMS was announced in 2015, but as of right present, only contracts have been completed. Nine years have passed. AIIMS will be built as a showpiece for the approaching parliamentary elections. Stalin remarked, “They (BJP) are fighting with DMK because we ask these questions.”

Stalin’s comments underscored the contentious political atmosphere surrounding the issue, as he accused the BJP of using AIIMS as a tool for electoral leverage while deflecting questions raised by the DMK regarding the project’s status.

(With inputs form ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.