Madurai: At least two people died while eight others were injured in a stampede at Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river festival in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, said the police. The injured were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital. Following the incidental, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed deepest condolences to families of victims and immediately ordered the CM's General Relief Fund to provide Rs 5 lakhs each to families of the 2 deceased, Rs 2 lakhs to one seriously injured and Rs 1 lakhs each for the people with minor injury.

The deceased, a middle-aged man and a woman, were yet to be identified. The district administration has put up a helpline number 9498042434 to report any information about the deceased persons.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A huge crowd of devotees witness the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai River, for the unity & amity of the Saiva-Vaishnava, as part of the #MaduraiChithiraiFestival2022 festival, in Madurai pic.twitter.com/9zDL92LaOD — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

A huge crowd had gathered to witness the festival as it was held after two years owing to the Covid-19 ban. According to police, a male and a female died and eight got injured in the stampede while returning after witnessing the festival.