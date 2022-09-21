Madurai Man Builds Temple For His Parents: In this fast-paced world where the mad rush to get ahead of everyone to achieve one’s material goals people hardly find any time for their parents and even families. Many have to go to foreign lands to achieve their targets. In the same world, there are people like Ramesh Babu, a retired SI from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu who has built a temple in the memory and veneration of his parents.Also Read - 12-year-old Burnt To Death By Father In Karachi For Not Giving ‘Proper Answers’ About Homework

Even though Ramesh Babu too had been busy with work as life demands but as soon as he got the opportunity and free time, he embarked on his journey to erect the temple.

"I wanted to build a temple for them but work kept me busy. So I built it after retirement and worship them every day. My parents died after I built this temple, but they're with me," said Ramesh Babu.