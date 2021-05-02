Madurai North Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Madurai North seat in Tamil Nadu that went to polls on April 6 will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Whether it will a hat-trick of terms for the AIADMK or the return of DMK after a decade in opposition, will be made clear today. The AIADMK is contesting this polls in alliance with the BJP while the DMK has partnered with the Congress. Also Read - Tittagudi (SC) Election Result LIVE: C V Ganesan or D.Periyasamy? Counting Begins At 8 AM

A total of 234 Assembly constituencies went to polls on April 6, and as many as 3,998 candidates including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, and BJP state unit chief L Murugan are in the fray.

About Madurai North

Madurai North is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

Key candidates: Ko Thalapathi (DMK), Dr.P.Saravanan (BJP), Azhagar (MNM), Anbarasi (NTK), M.Jayabal (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Madurai North constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections.



Madurai North SEAT LIVE UPDATES:

