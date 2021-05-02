Madurai South Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Madurai South seat in Tamil Nadu that went to polls on April 6 will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Whether it will a hat-trick of terms for the AIADMK or the return of DMK after a decade in opposition, will be made clear today. The AIADMK is contesting this polls in alliance with the BJP while the DMK has partnered with the Congress. Also Read - Tittagudi (SC) Election Result LIVE: C V Ganesan or D.Periyasamy? Counting Begins At 8 AM

A total of 234 Assembly constituencies went to polls on April 6, and as many as 3,998 candidates including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, and BJP state unit chief L Murugan are in the fray.

Madurai South is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. In 2016, Saravanan .s.s. of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating Balachandran .m from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 23763 votes.

Key candidates: Bhoominathan (MDMK), S.S. Saravanan (AIADMK), Eshwaran (AISMK), Abbas (NTK), Rajalingam (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Madurai South constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections.



