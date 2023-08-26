Home

Tamil Nadu

Train Accident: 10 Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Near Madurai Station

Train Accident: 10 Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Near Madurai Station

Eight passengers from Uttar Pradesh, travelling in an IRCTC special train, died after a fire gutted two coaches in the early hours of Saturday. The Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Lucknow halted a kilometer from Madurai Railway Junction.

Madurai: Security personnel and other officials at the spot after a fire broke out in a coach of a train at Madurai railway station, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. At least 8 people were killed, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_26_2023_000002B)

Madurai: At least 10 persons were “reported dead” in a fire that broke out inside a stationary tourist train compartment in Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday. The passengers from Uttar Pradesh, travelling in an IRCTC special train, died after the fire gutted two coaches of the Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Lucknow near Bodi Lane, a kilometer from Madurai Railway Junction. At least 20 others were critically injured in the fire that burnt two coaches of the stationery train. The fire broke out at 5.15 am on Saturday and the Fire service personnel who arrived at the spot half an hour later put down the blaze by 7.15 am, a Southern Railway release said.

Trending Now

According to Southern Railway, passengers in private party coach was “illegally smuggling” gas cylinder which caused the fire. Railways sources told IANS that the incident occurred on the Lucknow-Rameswaram Express. There were a total of 55 passengers in the affected coach.

“This is a private party coach that was attached at Nagercoil Junction yesterday (Aug 25) by train no. 16730 (Punalur-Madurai Exp). Party coach was detached and kept at Madurai Stabling line. The passengers in the private party coach have illegally smuggled gas cylinder and this has caused the fire. Many passengers had got out of the coach on noticing fire. Some passengers had got down at platform itself,” the release said.

“The party coach had started the journey from Lucknow on August 17. They are scheduled to return to Chennai tomorrow… and return to Lucknow from there,” it added. Among the scattered items that lay on the accident spot included a cylinder and a bag of potatoes, indicating there were attempts to cook food.

VIDEO | Several killed after a fire broke out in a tourist train parked on Bodi Lane near Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday. pic.twitter.com/z6EMz4xsXn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2023

According to a report in TOI, some passengers were cooking using a gas cylinder in the coach. The fire spread from one compartment to another. While most of the passengers managed to run away from the burning compartments, the elderly passengers could not make it to the exit in time and succumbed to the fire, said railway sources told the publication.

Any individual can book party coach using IRCTC portal. They are not allowed to carry any inflammable material like gas cylinder. The coach is to used only for transportation purpose, the release said, adding senior officials were rushing to the spot.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES