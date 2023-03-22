Home

7 Dead, 15 Injured as Massive Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Unit In Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram

Apart from the fire brigade, the Kancheepuram district police along with Rescue Services personnel and local residents are engaged in the rescue of the wounded persons.

As per the initial reports, the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Chennai: At least seven people died and 15 others were injured during a massive fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. The building collapsed after the fire incident and the rescue operation is underway to save people who may still be trapped, Abhash Kumar, DGP, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services told NDTV.

The firecracker unit is located at Vazhathottam, around 10 kilometres from Kancheepuram. The fire officials said the firecracker unit had a valid licence.

As per the initial reports, the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. After getting information, the fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

