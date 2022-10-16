Madurai: Festive season is a time in India when devotees across the country flock to different temples to offer prayers and seek blessings of deities in different forms. But this time, just after Diwali, solar eclipse will be seen on October 25. Owing to this event, the Sri Meenakshi Sunareswarar temple in Madurai as well as 22 other satellite temples will remain closed from about eight hours on October 25.Also Read - Madurai Man Builds Temple For His Parents At His Home, Worships Them Every Day

According to a statement by deputy commissioner, the solar eclipse will occur around 5:23 pm to 6:23 on on Tuesday.

MEENAKSHI TEMPLE CLOSED ON OCTOBER 25

On Tuesday, in view of solar eclipse, pujas will be performed in the morning. Temple doors will be shut from 11 am till 7 pm and public darshanwill not be permiteed. By 5:51 PM, special pujas will be performed owing to the eclipse. Devotees will be permiteed only after 7 PM once doors are opened again. Along with Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Mariamman temple, Mukheeswarar temple, Adhi Chokkanathar temple will also observe a similar protocol

MEENAKSHI TEMPLE, MADURAI

Synonymous with Madurai is the Meenakshi Sundareswarar twin Temple, the pivot around which the city has evolved. The Meenakshi Temple complex is literally a city – one of the largest of its kind in India and undoubtedly one of the oldest too. The temple grew with the contribution of each dynasty and victorious monarchs, into an enormous complex extending over an area of 65000 Sq m. The temple first came in to being 2000 years ago and was substantially expanded during the regime of Thirumalai Nayak(1623-55 AD).

Lord Siva in his incarnation as Sundareswarar and his fish-eyed spouse, Meenakshi, are enshrined in this twin temple. There are five massive gateways enclosing these two shrines. Even a casual visitor is fascinated by the many paintings and sculptures.