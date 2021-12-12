Chennai: Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman Temple administration on Sunday withdrew its order stating that only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed to enter the temple from December 13. To recall, the temple administration on Saturday said that only fully Covid-19 vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter the temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu from 13 December.Also Read - Omicron Scare: Nagpur Reports First Case of New Variant, Country’s Tally Rises To 37 | Latest Update

"Those who have not been vaccinated in Madurai will be barred from entering public places including fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theatres, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks and liquor stores," the order issued by the District collector read.

Earlier, the administration had given one week's time to people to get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“One week’s time has been given to people to get at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, failing which those unvaccinated people to be not allowed to enter public places like hotels, shopping malls and other commercial establishments,” the District Collector had said.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 681 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the cumulative tally to 27,34,715 while the death toll mounted to 36,599 with 13 more deaths, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 719 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,90,346 leaving 7,770 active infections, a medical bulletin said. A total of 1,02,414 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,53,94,861.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 120 and 108 cases, respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts.

As many as 23 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Theni recorded zero new cases, each, the bulletin said.