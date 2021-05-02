Chennai: The 16th Tamil Nadu legislative assembly election was held in a single phase on April 6. Selvam P of AIADMK won the seat in the last assembly polls in Melur. The AIADMK and the DMK are the key contestants in the state. Also Read - Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Election Result LIVE: Udhayanidhi Stalin or Ghazali? Counting Begins At 8 AM

The counting of votes for the seats will begin at 8 am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. The key candidates contesting from Melur are Ravichandran T (INC), Periyapullan P Alias Selvam (AIADMK), Kathiresan K (MNM), Karuppusamy P (NTK) and Selvaraj A (AMMK).