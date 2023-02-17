Home

Tamil Nadu

Migrant Workers Brutally Thrashed, Abused On Train In Tamil Nadu, Case Filed | Watch

An FIR was registered under sections 153 A, 323 and 294 (B) of the IPC after the video went viral.

Chennai: Several migrant workers were seen in a video being brutally thrashed and abused by a man on a moving train in Tamil Nadu. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. After the incident was reported, the Tamil Nadu Railway Police registered a case and are on the lookout for the man who is currently missing.

“Government Railway Police Tamil Nadu has registered an FIR against the accused persons under relevant provisions of law. Perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book,” the railway police said in a statement.

Migrant Workers Brutally Thrashed: Watch Video

This assault is a hate crime which is a result of hate politics happening in the state . From name calling to physical assault , the guy abuses the prime minister of the country . @mkstalin inaction in such cases is a sin putting tamils elsewhere at risk . @annamalai_k @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/HBpLVyS4wz — karthik gopinath (@karthikgnath) February 15, 2023

An FIR in the incident was registered under sections 153 A, 323 and 294 (B) of the IPC after the video went viral.

In the video shared on the social media, the man was seen physically abusing migrant workers in what appears to be inside a packed unreserved compartment of a moving train.

The man in the video was seen asking one of the travellers if he was “Tamil or Hindi”. He then proceeds to assaults him and a couple of his co-passengers despite calls to stop.

The man accused the migrant workers of stealing away the jobs of local people in Tamil Nadu.

