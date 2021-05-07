Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu along with 33 ministers today. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The oath of office was administered by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Also Read - N Rangasamy to be Sworn in as Puducherry CM Today, Other Ministers to Take Oath Later

Now, Stalin will hold several portfolios including Home, General Administration, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, and Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons.

Along with him, 33 other ministers also took oath. In his new cabinet, there are 33 members with senior leaders like Duraimurugan and 15 shall be ministers for the first time. Stalin's list of ministers along with their portfolios has been approved by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Earlier, Stalin said the names of certain departments have been rechristened. It includes agriculture department which shall now be agriculture and farmers welfare.

Party veteran and general secretary Duraimurugan, who had held portfolios like Public Works during the previous DMK rule (2006-11), would be Minister for Water Resources in charge of irrigation projects and others including mines and minerals. Duraimurugan is among 18 former Ministers who have been inducted in the Cabinet.

Former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian and party’s north Chennai strongman, P K Sekarbabu are among the 15 who would be first time Ministers.

Subramanian and Sekarbabu have been allocated the departments of Health and Family Welfare and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments respectively.

Palanivel Thiagarajan, a former investment banker, has been allocated Finance and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi School Education department.

Thiagarajan and Poyyamozhi would be ministers for first time and belong to prominent families that spearheaded the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu and also worked for the DMK for long.

The cabinet has two women ministers, P Geetha Jeevan, a former minister, who has been given social welfare and women empowerment and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj who has been designated Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare.

Selvaraj, who will be a first time minister, had trounced BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan from Dharapuram constituency.