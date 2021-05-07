Chennai: In a low-key affair, DMK chief Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, who led his party to a huge victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, was sworn in as Chief Minister on Friday. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM. Also Read - MK Stalin Takes Oath as Tamil Nadu CM Along With 33 Ministers

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress’s P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony. Moreover, the oath-taking ceremony witnessed adherence to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks. Also Read - N Rangasamy to be Sworn in as Puducherry CM Today, Other Ministers to Take Oath Later

Interestingly, the new Tamil Nadu Cabinet will have some unusual names banded together as Stalin has proposed KN Nehru’s name for the portfolio of Minister for Municipal Administration in charge of Urban and Water Supply and R Gandhi’s name for Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, and Boodhan and Gramadhan. Also Read - MK Stalin to Take Oath as Tamil Nadu CM Today: Check Full List of 34 New Cabinet Ministers

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, R Gandhi was elected from Ranipet constituency as a DMK candidate first in 1996. Gandhi, along with his wife and son, was among several DMK ministers who were charged with holding disproportionate assets. The charges were later quashed by the courts due to a lack of evidence.

Another potential minister is KN Nehru who is DMK ‘s principal secretary and party veteran. He contested the fifth straight elections from Tiruchi West constituency. The veteran leader was named after Jawaharlal Nehru by his father, who was a staunch Congressman. However, the family later shifted allegiance to the DMK in the late 1960s and Nehru has been a strongman of the party since he won his first elections in 1989.