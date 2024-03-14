Home

MK Stalin Sues Annamalai, Palaniswami For Defamation Over Remarks Linking Him To Drug Trade In Tamil Nadu

City Public Prosecutor G Devarajan filed separate complaints against Palaniswami and Annamalai before a sessions court in Chennai on Thursday, seeking cases against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and state BJP chief K Annamalai for making defamatory statements against Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin speaks in the State Assembly on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Tamil Nadu News: The Tamil Nadu government Thursday filed defamation cases against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and state BJP chief K Annamalai for their “defamatory” remarks linking Chief Minister MK Stalin to alleged drug trafficking in the state.

City Public Prosecutor G Devarajan filed separate complaints against Palaniswami and Annamalai before a sessions court in Chennai on Thursday, seeking cases against the two leaders for offences under section 499 and 500 IPC (Defamation).

In his complaint against Palaniswami, Devarajan submitted that the state Leader of Opposition in a recent press meet made defamatory statements against the chief minister, intending to harm the reputation of Stalin in respect of his conduct in the discharge of his public functions.

Stalin working for ‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu’

He said while the chief minister has taken various steps towards ‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu’, the present defaming statement of the accused falsely links him to the alleged distribution of contrabands by aiding drug peddlers.

Devarajan said in fact, the Chief Minister, in course of discharging his public function, gave the call to eliminate narcotic drugs from the state at a meeting in 2022, pursuant to which numerous measures were taken, as was evident from the Policy Note 2023-2024 of the Department of Home, Prohibition and Excise, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The complaint noted that the defamatory statements of the accused strike at the very core of ethical governance and public trust, tarnishing the reputation of the esteemed office and undermining the principles of justice and integrity.

“The consequences of such a defamatory statement extend far beyond mere political rivalry. They have the potential to inflict irreparable harm upon the social fabric of the State”, Devarajan added in his complaint.

‘Routine’ for us, says AIADMK

Responding to the defamation suit, AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said it has become ‘routine’ for the ruling dispensation to file cases against his party leaders and workers.

“They have done so ever since they came to power (in 2021). We will certainly face it, people know the truth,” he told reporters here.

What invited the defamation case against Palaniswami?

The complaint against Palaniswami comes after the AIADMK leader on March 9 called for Stalin’s resignation as chief minister as he shared pictures of DMK supremo with Jaffar Sadiq.

In a post on X, Palaniswami claimed that Sadiq was the DMK’s district organiser, and smuggled 3,500 kg of raw materials for drug production in three years.

“There have been reports that Jaffar Sadiq has funded the DMK and its affiliates. While the deputy director officially announced today that he has funded political parties with drug money,” Palaniswami wrote on X, adding that Sadiq, who had been allegedly running the drug mafia across Tamil Nadu for over three years, was given recognition by DMK.

“While the police were under his control in his regime, not only did Jaffar Sadiq, who had been running the drug mafia for 3 years, not be caught, but the Chief Minister gave him party recognition in the DMK,” the AIADMK leader alleged.

‘Won’t silence us’: Annamalai

The public prosecutor filed a similar complaint against Annamalai for making an alleged defamatory statement on his ‘X’ account.

Reacting to the complaint, the state BJP president said the DMK government won’t be able to “silence our voice”.

“Do you have a habit of reading the daily news, Chief Minister? Attempts to silence our voice, following the defamation case will not succeed…We will continue to expose your evil rule among the people,” Annamalai said on X.

Jaffar Sadiq, a Tamil film producer, was the Delhi Police Special Cell and Narcotics Control Board (NCB) on March 9 in connection with an alleged Rs 2,000-crore drug trafficking case.

(With PTI inputs)

