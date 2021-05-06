Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and legislature party leader MK Stalin is set to take oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purhohit will administer the oath of office to Stalin and his Council of Ministers. Also Read - MK Stalin to be Sworn-in as Tamil Nadu CM on Friday

The swearing-in will be a simple function held at the Raj Bhavan at 9 am on May 7 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Woman Cuts her Tongue as Fulfilment of Vow for DMK's Stalin to Become CM

After defeating the AIADMK-BJP alliance in 2021 Assembly elections, Stalin is set to form the next government in the state. The DMK-led alliance won the April 6 Assembly elections, winning 133 of the 234 seats itself, while alliance partners Congress won 18, the VCK four and the two Left parties two seats each. Also Read - Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Election Result: DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin Wins by Huge Margin, Defeats PMK

Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about the next Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin: