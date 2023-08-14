Home

MK Stalin to Boycott ‘At Home’ Reception Hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor on Independence Day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he will boycott 'at home' reception hosted by Governor after RN Ravi said he will ‘never-ever’ sign the NEET exemption bill.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said Governor Ravi is causing confusion in the higher education department.

Chennai: A day after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said he will ‘Never-Ever’ sign the NEET exemption bill, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said he will boycott the Independence Day reception hosted by Governor RNRavi at the Raj Bhavan on August 15. Stalin “We are boycotting the ‘At Home Reception’ to be hosted by Governor RN Ravi tomorrow to mark the Independence Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan,” MK Stalin said.

A fresh political row erupted in the state after a student died by suicide over failure in the entrance exam. A day later his father also died by suicide.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says his government will boycott the 'At Home' reception hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/N2i4v7AHuz — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also slammed the Governor over ‘will never clear anti-NEET bill’ statement. “We will definitely be against NEET. Governor is just a rubber stamp here,” Udhayanidhi said.

However, Stalin on Monday assured that NEET can be done away with amid rising number of cases of suicides by students. He also urged the students to avoid suicidal thoughts.

“Have confidence, do not have suicidal thoughts. Do not think of losing your life in any situation. Definitely, we can remove NEET which proves to be an obstacle to your goals. The Tamil Nadu government is working vigorously towards that,” the CM said in a statement.

“I was shocked after knowing that Jegadeeswaran from Chrompet, who was a NEET aspirant, committed suicide. When I was thinking how to console the student’s parents, the next day, his father Selvasekar also died by suicide. I do not know how to console the Jegadeeswaran family, friends and relatives,” CM Stalin said.

The Governor’s statement has shocked students and young people., Chief Minister Stalin said, condemning RN Ravi’s words. “The Governor’s comment is irresponsible and belittles Tamil Nadu’s seven year long anti-NEET struggle,” the CM said.

Tamil Nadu government’s anti-NEET bill is now waiting for President Droupadi Murmu’s assent.

“Ravi is causing confusion in the higher education department as well, and his pro-NEET comment is tantamount to destroying the dreams of students and their parents. To mark the state government’s opposition to Governor’s public, pro-NEET stand,” Stalin said.

On Monday, one Jegadeeswaran from Chromepet hanged himself after could not clear his NEET exam twice. The next day his father also died by suicide. According to officials, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged self after he flunked the NEET exams. A day later, unable to bear his son’s grief, his father, Selvasekar also committed suicide.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on 14 August said that NEET can be removed as no one should lose their life in any situation.

