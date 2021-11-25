International Flights Latest News Today: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday in a letter urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia to make temporary ‘air transport bubble’ arrangement with Singapore and Malaysia to help ease the difficulties faced by the Tamil diaspora in these two countries.Also Read - Noida Airport Will Surpass Delhi's IGIA to Become India's Leading Airport: Jyotiraditya Scindia

In the letter, he mentioned that the Tamilians with permanent residentship of Singapore and Malaysia and others from Tamil Nadu who had travelled to India during the pandemic were struggling to return in the absence of direct flights. He further said that the travellers have to make a long detour through Dubai, Doha and Colombo, which is causing them serious inconvenience and financial strain.

"In addition, due to the lack of agreement of temporary 'air transport bubble' between the countries of Singapore and Malaysia, the travel business is being cornered by other foreign airlines like Qatar Airways, Emirates and Sri Lankan Airlines and not to our country's airlines," Stalin said in a letter to Scindia.

Copy of the letter:

MK Stalin in the letter also urged Scindia to ink temporary air bubble pact with Singapore and Malaysia for resumption of direct flight services for the benefit of Tamil diaspora.

The development comes after the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) last week said Singapore has reached an agreement with India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights between the two countries.

Notably, the flights will resume under vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with India on November 29, with six designated flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

The CAAS had said that the applications for vaccinated travel passes (VTP) for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will start on Monday.

It had also stated that the airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between India and Singapore, although passengers on non-VTL flights will be subject to the prevailing public health requirements.

The authority had said that VTP applications will open for those intending to enter Singapore from November 29 to January 21, 2022. However, it “strongly encouraged” those who intend to enter Singapore after December 1 to apply after November 24.