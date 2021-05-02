Modakkurichi Election Result Live Updates: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Modakkurichi Assembly Constituency (AC No 100) in Erode district went to polls on April 6, 2021. In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Sivasubramani V.P. won Modakkurichi constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Sachidanandam P. by 2,222 votes. Also Read - Bodinayakkanur Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM. Litmus Test For O Panneerselvam

Key Candidates: Subbulakshmi Jegadeeshan (DMK), C.K.Saraswathi (BJP), ANANDHAM RAJESH (MNM), Logu Prakshu (NTK), Thangaraj (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Modakkurichi constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES:

Modakkurichi Assembly constituency falls under Erode Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Ganeshamurthi A won from Erode Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 210618 votes by defeating Manimaran G from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Here are some of the important details:

Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021

Total Voters: 2,37,457

Male: 1,13,952

Female: 1,23,493

Transgender: 12