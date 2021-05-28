Chennai: In a horrific incident, students of a school in Chennai have accused a commerce teacher of having sexually harassed and intimidated them for years. Notably, the complainants include current and former students. The former students of the school said they have received more than 500 messages against the teacher from students of various batches. Also Read - Ford India Suspends Production At Chennai Plant For 2 Days Over COVID Scare Among Workers

After these students registered allegations on social media and through an email sent by the alumni association, the school’s management has suspended the accused teacher. Also Read - Top Chennai School Teacher Accused of Sexually Harassing Girls, Holding Class in Towel; Students Outrage

Issuing a statement, the school management said that it has taken cognisance of these (allegations) and are referring the same to the internal committee for its inquiry and report. The school management also added that the inquiry will be fair and transparent and all complaints and allegations received, as well as those that may be received, will be referred to the committee for its inquiry and report. The school has also directed the teacher not to contact or interact with any former or present student of the school. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Bodyguard Booked For Rape And Unnatural Sex by Mumbai Police

In their mail to the school management, the school’s former students alleged that the accused teacher was dismissed from another school in Chennai for misbehaving with girl students. They also added that the accused teacher had earlier forced students to sit on his lap posing himself as a ‘fatherly figure’ and also kiss him ‘friendlily’.

Apart from harassing girl students, the teacher has also physically assaulted boys brutally and called them out in “uncouth words in front of the entire classroom, they alleged.

Explaining a girl student’s experience, the former students wrote in the mail to the school management that the teacher had tried to misbehave with a girl student by kissing her and molesting her. They also alleged that the student was detained in her Class 11, slapped, and physically assaulted multiple times by this teacher.