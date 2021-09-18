Chennai: A 19-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, days after appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021), reported NEWS18. The girl’s parents have filed a police complaint, claiming that their daughter has been missing after she went through the exam answer key on Friday. Swetha, 19-year-old, had appeared for the NEET exam, on September 12. This was reportedly her second attempt at the medical entrance test.Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Latest Update: Kerala High Court Seeks Reply From NTA Over Plea Seeking Retest of Exam in Poothotta Centre

Swetha's parents claimed that their daughter disappeared on September 17, soon after cross-checking NEET answer key. The parents have registered a missing person's report with the Rasipuram Policethe NEWS18 report said. The Tamil Nadu government has been batting for the cancellation of NEET exams citing pressure on students and has even passed a bill seeking exemption from the NEET and make admissions to medical colleges based on the marks scored by the students in the Class 12 examinations (intermediate).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier tweeted a video, urging students not to take any drastic action in reference to the three student suicides in the state in the wake of NEET. "Dear students, don't be discouraged. I urge you not to take drastic decisions. We will change the cold-hearted," the CM tweeted. "Will we not rest until NEET is canceled," he said.

24/7 Helpline for NEET aspirants

Taking note of the student suicides caused due to distress over NEET performance, a 24/7 helpline has been launched by the state government to help students who require counselling. The state government has also urged students suffering from depression to call 104 toll-free line to speak to a psychiatrist for help. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 330 professionals have been appointed to either call students preemptively or attend in-coming calls and assist them, the NEWS18 report added.