Chennai: On a day when the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government passed Anti-NEET Bill 2021, another medical aspirant in the state died by suicide fearing failure in the crucial National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test. The deceased has been identified as Kanimozhi, daughter of advocate couple, Karunanidhi and Vijayalakshmi.

Her relatives reportedly revealed that Kanimozhi, who had secured the top position in her class 12 board exams was disappointed with her performance in the recently held NEET. An FIR has been registered under Section 174.

Ariyalur police superintendent's office said that the girl took the extreme step when the parents had gone for a wedding ceremony.

This is the second case of suicide in Tamil Nadu in 36 hours. On September 12, hours before appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the third time, a 19-year old youth belonging to a village near Salem, died of suicide. “The boy was found hanging in his house by his mother at about 3.45 am and the family informed us,” a Mettur range police officer told reporters.

Asked if any suicide note was found, he declined to specify but added that he was to appear for the national test for the third time after having failed to clear the test in two previous attempts.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Assembly yesterday passed the bill seeking exemption from the NEET and make admissions to medical colleges based on the marks scored by the students in the Class 12 examinations (intermediate).

Chief Minister MK Stalin had introduced the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Act-2021 and it was passed by voice vote.

The principal opposition party AIADMK, which had walked out of the house earlier, later came back to support the bill. Former Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition, K. Palaniswami had said that his party will extend its support to the Bill. However, members of the BJP walked out of when the bill was put to vote.

Stalin said his DMK has been opposing NEET from the beginning and after coming to power, has started the legal fight against it.

This is the second time a bill for such a purpose was passed in the Assembly. A similar bill was passed by the assembly during the AIADMK regime but it did not get the President’s assent.