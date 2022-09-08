Chennai/Tamil Nadu: A 19-year-old girl in Tiruvallur district allegedly died by suicide after she failed to clear the NEET-UG exams, the results for which were declared last night. She was found hanging at her residence.Also Read - Tamil Nadu police Trace Antique Natarajar Idol Stolen 62 Years Ago To New York Museum

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared NEET results 2022 on the official websites — neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in .

Tanishka from Rajasthan topped the exam. This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. The NEET UG exam was conducted on July 17 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing in the exam. NEET UG was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and in 14 cities in foreign nations.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)