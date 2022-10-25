Chennai: During the investigation into the car blast that took place in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) suspects that a plan is underway to carry out terror strikes in southern India on the patterns of Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings.Also Read - 3 Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Septic Tank at Resort In Tamil Nadu

It has also been found that Jashmee Mubin had tried to establish contacts with some terror elements, including the main conspirator behind the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka, say the Tamil Nadu Police officers who have conducted a detailed probe, Jashmee Mubin was killed in the car blast that happened on October 23. Also Read - These States To Get Heavy Rainfall For Next Few Days, Says IMD | Details Here

However, sources in Tamil Nadu Police told IANS that this conspiracy angle was not confirmed. The sources said that the presence of Al Uma founder SA Bashas’ brother Navas Khan’s son, Mohamed Talik, has given a clear indication that a major conspiracy angle was behind the car blast. The police are investigating whether the car blast was a direct suicide attack or whether the gas cylinder explosion was accidental. Also Read - Parts of Chennai to Face Power Cut Today; Check List of Areas, Timings and Other details

An explosion happened at 4 a.m. on Sunday near the famous Eeswaran temple at Ukkadam. The body of 25-year-old Jameesha Mubin was recovered from the blast site.

The Tamil Nadu Police have arrested five accused in the car blast case, said officials here on Tuesday. The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Talka, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohamed Navas Ismail, Mohammed Riyas, and Firoze Ismail.

Ukkadam is a highly sensitive area of Coimbatore and was the centre of action in the 1996 Coimbatore blasts leading to the death of 56 people and injuring more than 200.

(With IANS inputs)