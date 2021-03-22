Chennai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday released Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021. The manifesto was officially unveiled by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh. While releasing the manifesto, Nitin Gadkari said that it aims to provide the “highest priority to farmers”. The party promised to create 50 lakh new jobs in the state and make it number one in ease of doing business. Also Read - 'Will Definitely Talk About Jayalalithaa's Death': Udhayanidhi Stalin During Tamil Nadu Poll Campaign

– Tamil Nadu will be made Number 1 state in South India in ease of doing business

– Separate budget for agriculture

– Fishermen assistance of Rs 6,000 per year would be provided like its being provided for farmers

– 12 lakh acres of Panchami land will be recovered and handed over back to Scheduled Caste people of Tamil Nadu

– The administration of Hindu temples will be handed over to a separate board comprising Hindu scholars and saints

– Two-wheeler driving license will be issued to girls for free, aged between 18 and 23

– Free tablets for students from Class 8 and Class 9 students

– All essential commodities that are distributed through the Tamil Nadu Public Distribution System will be delivered to homes directly for all electronic ration cardholders

– Government multi-specialty hospitals will be established at all district headquarters in the state and treatment will be provided free of cost

– Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, pure drinking water through pipelines will be provided free of cost to every household in the state within 2022

– Sand mining will be banned for five years to prevent the erosion of riverbeds and improve groundwater table.

During this time, the import of sand for construction will be allowed

– Chennai Corporation will be divided into three municipal corporations similar to New Delhi

– Legislative Council will be revived again in Tamil Nadu to allow experts from various fields to debate and participate in the legislative process