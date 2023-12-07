Home

Tamil Nadu

No Power Supply In Chennai For 3 Days: Residents Protest, Urge Stalin Govt To Restore Electricity Immediately

Anxious residents held protests on the streets of Chennai and urged the Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company) to restore power supply immediately.

Tamil Nadu Flood Latest Update: Even for the third consecutive day, Chennai continued to reel under the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung as city residents battled waterlogging and power disruption in several parts of the area. In the meantime, the Tamil Nadu government said that power supply had not been restored in certain areas as a ‘preventive measure’ as the cables were under water. However, the state government said all efforts were being made to restore normalcy.

Affected People Leave For Safer Zones

Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Micahung led to flood, waterlogging and inundation in several areas including Velachery and Tambaram. People on Wednesday were seen leaving their homes to safer zones, carrying their children and wading through stagnant water.

Chennai residents in Mylapore, Mangadu, Old Washermenpet, Arumbakkam, Pallikaranai, Kovilambakkam, Mylapore, Mambakkam and Medavakkam, Anna Nagar West and Basin Bridge protested by blocking vehicles and demanding immediate restoration of power.

What Tangedco Said

An official at the Tangedco official said that they cannot restore supply in waterlogged areas due to safety reasons. The officials said as soon as water recedes, they will restore power in the city.

Apart from Chennai, similar issues were faced in Arumbakkam area. The OMR region is another place where most of the areas are yet to get power supply.

Several areas in Chennai continued to reel under severe waterlogging that was caused due to heavy rainfall in the region following Cyclone Michaung’s landfall two days ago. Various parts of the city including a petrol pump at Pallikaranai area, Jerusalem College of Engineering remained inundated after heavy rainfall.

As weather conditions improved, the Electric multiple unit (EMU) train service, after the normal pattern of services resumed, departed from Chennai Central (MMC) station for Tiruttani on Thursday morning. Transportation services were halted in the southern state due to Cyclone Michaung.

Rajnath Singh Arrives in Tamil Nadu

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of Cyclone ‘Michaung’.

The Defence Minister took to X on Thursday and said “Leaving New Delhi for Chennai to assess the flood situation caused due to ‘Michaung’ Cyclone in Tamil Nadu. Shall conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and also review the situation with the State Government.”

Singh will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, the state Finance Minister and chief secretary, during his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, will also accompany the Defence Minister during his aerial survey.

After his aerial visit, the Defence Minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and review the relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state.

Schools, Colleges Closed in Chennai

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.

Schools and colleges in six taluks — Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram — will remain closed on Thursday.

During their operations, IAF dropped a total of 2,300 kg of relief material in the flood-affected areas in Chennai.

