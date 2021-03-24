New Delhi: In yet another insensitive remark on women, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Dindigul Leoni stirred up a controversy when he trash-talked comparing women with cows, calling them shapeless like “barrel”, and adding that they have become fat by “drinking milk of foreign cows”. A video of the leader making the objectionable remarks went viral on social media platforms, facing the wrath of netizens. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Elections: Coimbatore South, Chepauk, Edapaddi Are Among 7 Seats That Matter | Here's Why

The remarks were made during an election rally in Tamil Nadu. In the viral video, the DMK leader can be seen not just making obnoxious remarks, but also using his hands to make lewd gestures. Also Read - Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Passed by Lok Sabha

“Women are now drinking milk from foreign cows, which is the reason behind them putting on extra kilos,” Dindigul Leoni said. Also Read - Breaking News: PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Pakistan PM Imran Khan From COVID-19

“In a cowshed, people use a milking machine for foreign cows. These days, women drink milk from foreign cows because of which they have put on weight. Those days, a woman’s hip resembled the number 8 [had curves]. When she lifted her child, the little one stayed put on the hip. But now they’ve become like a barrel because of which women cannot carry their children on their hips,” he added.

While he was speaking, what he seemed to have said as a ‘joke’, a party member even tried to interrupt him. However, Leoni went on making the comments undeterred.

Earlier today, BJP leader Gayathri Raguramm, who is also the party president of Art and Culture Wing, shared the video on Twitter calling him a “male chauvinist” who has no respect for women.

“What a shame.. what milk does he drink? Does he know what happens to women’s body post pregnancy or during hormonal changes? @KanimozhiDMK what do you like to say to this kind of male chauvinist? Is this the respect your party people have for women (sic),” Raguramm wrote.

However, this is not the first such remark by a politician.

Earlier today, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh made fun of Mamata Banerjee for showing off her plaster by lifting her saree. “I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that. Wear a bermuda instead so that everyone can take a clear look,” the BJP state chief said in a rally.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra was quick to criticise the remark calling him a “pervert” who’s contesting for Bengal polls.