Chennai: A 34-year-old techie was allegedly beaten to death by an Ola cab driver in front of his family in a dispute over a delay in entering the one-time password or OTP before boarding the cab on Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai on Sunday. According to a report on New Indian Express, the deceased H Umendar, a resident of Guduvancheri, was a software developer working in Coimbatore. He and his wife Bhavya, their two children, Bhavya’s sister and her children reportedly decided to go to a mall in Navalur to watch a movie at 3.30 pm on Sunday.Also Read - Marina Beach: Longest Indian Beach Faces Sanitary Issues, Tourists Urge Tamil Nadu Government's Immediate Attention

The cab driver, N Ravi (41) from Salem, who was allegedly enraged by the family getting into the vehicle without his permission, asked them to get out and enter after confirming OTP, the report in the publication said. Also Read - Chennai Corporation Increases Contact Tracing Due To Surge In Covid Infection In State

In a fit of rage, Ravi got out of the vehicle and picked up an argument. He told Umendar that they should have booked a SUV car since they were seven people. Soon, the argument intensified and Ravi suddenly took his phone and hit the head of Umendar. Ravi then punched him multiple times until he fell to the ground. Also Read - Chennai to Face Power Cut Again on Friday: Check Timing, List of Affected Areas

According to victim’s wife, Umendar fell unconscious after Ravi punched him several times. Umendar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Ravi attempted to flee but was caught by onlookers.

The Kelambakkam police registered a case, arrested and remanded Ravi on murder charges.