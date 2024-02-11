Home

On Camera: Conductor Brutally Thrashed Inside Trichy Bus After Squabble With Female Passenger | WATCH

A group of five men brutally assaulted a bus conductor in Trichy district of Tamil Nadu after accusing him of verbally abusing a female passenger.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Tamil Nadu News: In an unabashed incident of mob justice, a bus conductor was viciously beaten up by a group of at least five men who alleged that he had verbally abused a female passenger on the bus. The incident took place in Trichy district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday evening and the brazen assault was captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the bus.

In the CCTV clip, which has gone viral on social media platforms, the assailants are seen raining down punches on the victim, identified as Mookaiyan, who is seen covering up to save himself from the assault and pleading the attackers to stop.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The men continue thrashing the conductor in the packed bus even as some passengers look on in shock while others try to pull the attackers off of him and stop the assault. However, the five men continue to assault Mookaiyan while yelling profanities and threats at him.

As per reports, Mookaiyan was involved in a verbal altercation with a female passenger after she missed her stop at Varaganeri Chulaikarai Mariyamman temple. The private bus runs on the Chathiram to Thuvakudi route.

The conductor had dropped her off a bit further than her intended destination, leading to a squabble between him and the passenger.

However, when the bus returned to Chathiram bus stand, five men boarded the vehicle and assaulted Mookaiyan, while accusing him of misbehaviour and verbally abusing the woman passenger. The attackers also allegedly tried to snatch the conductor’s cash bag after the assault, reports said.

The man was eventually rescued by some women passengers aboard the bus who shielded him from the attackers prompting them to back off and leave him be.

Later, the conductor filed a complaint against the five men at the Gandhi Market Police.

An official said that based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered against the five men and efforts are underway to identify and arrest them.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

