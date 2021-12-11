Madurai: Concerned over rising cases of Omicron variant in the country, the Meenakshi Amman Temple administration in Madurai on Saturday issued fresh guidelines for the devotees and said only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the temple from December 13.Also Read - Omicron Symptoms: 5 Major Signs of New Covid Variant That Must NOT be Ignored

The move from the temple administration comes as new COVID cases are on the rise in various places and Omicron variant was also seen across the country.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that 7,992 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in a day and India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,46,682,736. The death toll mounted to 4,75,128 with the addition of 393 fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 AM.

#COVID19: Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu from December 13, the temple administration announces (File photo) pic.twitter.com/GL7z5oRvp1 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday 688 new Covid-19 infections, including a returnee from West Bengal, pushing the tally to 27,34,034, while the death toll rose to 36,586 with 11 more deaths.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 739 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,89,627 leaving 7,821 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,03,017 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,52,92,447.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 123 and 110 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 22 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Theni and Virudhunagar recorded zero new cases, the bulletin said.