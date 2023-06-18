Home

Tamil Nadu

Out On Bail, Murder Accused Hacked To Death On Busy Tamil Nadu Street: Watch Shocking Video

Out On Bail, Murder Accused Hacked To Death On Busy Tamil Nadu Street: Watch Shocking Video

Vinith makes a run for it but falls to the ground as he is chased down by the five men who then viciously assault him iron rods and wooden sticks in broad daylight on the busy street.

Picture: Screengrab/India.com

Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu: A shocking incident has come to light in Tamil Nadu where five attackers hacked a man to death in broad daylight on a busy street in the state’s Karaikudi district. The outrageous murder was caught on nearby CCTV cameras and showed the five assailiants arriving in an SUV and cornering the victim, identified as Arivazhagan alias Vinith, on the busy road.

Upon seeing the attackers, Vinith makes a run for it but falls to the ground as he is chased down by the five men who then viciously assault him iron rods and wooden sticks in broad daylight on the busy street as people look on, the video shows.

You may like to read

After the beating, the attackers board the SUV and flee from the spot, leaving Vinith lying motionless on the road even as a man in a blue shirt comes to the victim’s rescue and tries to stop the men from escaping.

Vinith was rushed to a hospital but died enroute, reports said.

As per an India Today report, 29-year-old Vinith, a resident of Madurai, was reportedly involved in a murder case and had recently been released from jail on conditional bail. After his release, Vinith had been staying at a lodge with two of his friends and on the fateful day, he had gone out to sign in at the local police station as a bail condition.

The victim’s friends have been taken into custody and are being questioned, police said, adding that a lookout notice has been issued to pin down and nab the attackers.

Bengaluru rowdy-sheeter hacked to death

In a similar incident, recently a CCTV footage was uncovered which showed how Bengaluru rowdy-sheeter Renuka, was brutally murdered in the city’s Mahadevpura area on May 25.

The security camera footage of the murder which was discovered last week, showed Renuka’s last moments before being hacked to death by his friend—Srikant, Prashant and Vasanth. All three since been arrested and charged with murder since the CCTV video surfaced.

According to the police, on May 25, one of the accused had called Renuka to meet them and when Renuka and his friend Nayan arrived at the scene, the three accused allegedly hacked him death with sharp-edged weapons.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.