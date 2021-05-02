Palacode Election Result Live Updates: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Palacode Assembly Constituency (AC No 57) in Dharmapuri district went to polls on April 6, 2021. In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Anbalagan. K.P. won Palacode constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Murugan. P.K. by 5,983 votes. Also Read - Virudhachalam Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Key Candidates: P K Murugan (DMK), K.P.Anbazhagan (AIADMK), RAJASEKAR (MNM), Kalaiselvi (NTK), P. Vijayashankar (DMDK) are key candidates contesting from Palacode constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES:

In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Palacode Assembly Constituency was recorded as 40.74 percent. In 2016, Anbalagan. K.P. of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating Murugan. P.K. from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 5983 votes.

Here are some of the important details:

Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021

Total Voters: 2,35,089

Male: 1,19,046

Female: 1,16,025

Transgender: 18