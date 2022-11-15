Parts of Chennai to Face Power Cut Today; Check List of Areas, Timings and Other details
The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.
Chennai: Various parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Tuesday due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in several areas of the state capital. The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.
LIST OF AREAS TO WITNESS POWER CUT IN CHENNAI TODAY
Ponneri :
Anuppampattu, Thamdaperumbakkam, A.R Palavam Arasur.
Sipcot / Mambakkam :
Sipcot Industrial, Mambakkam.
