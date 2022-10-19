Chennai: Various parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Wednesday due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in several areas of the state capital. The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.Also Read - Chennai to Witness Powercuts Today, Check List of Areas and Timings

LIST OF AREAS TO WITNESS POWER CUT IN CHENNAI TODAY