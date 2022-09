Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Adyar, and Vysarpadi areas. The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.Also Read - Chennai Power Cut Today: Check List of Areas to be Affected, Timings and Other Details

Tambaram: PALLIKARANAI 200 Feet Radial Road One Part, Velachery Main Road One Part, Kamakodi Nagar 1 st to 3 rd Main Road, 4 th & 7 th Street, IIT Colony 3 rd Main Road, Sengazhani Amman Kovil Street One Part IAF POONDI BAZAR MES Road, 1 st Cross Street, Club Road, Saloman Street, Kalamegam Street, Alladi Krishnasamy Street and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: ENJAMBAKKAM Classic Enclave, Rajan Nagar 1 to 3 Street, Saravana Nagar, Prathana Avenue, Selva Nagar, Seran Nagar.