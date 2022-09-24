Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police said that a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of an RSS leader by two miscreants near Tambaram near Chennai in the early hours of Saturday but luckily, there were no injuries or any major property damage. “Petrol bomb hurled on RSS functionary Seetharaman’s residence at Chitlapakkam in Tambaram near Chennai. Efforts are underway to nab two unidentified people who threw petrol bomb,” said the Tamil Nadu police.Also Read - Not Possible To Work 16 Hours A Day: Swiggy Delivery Executives In Chennai Continue Protest

Seetharaman (62), is a district coordinator of RSS. He was inside the house with his family when the incident occurred. There was a loud noise after which the family members rushed out to check what had caused the noise. Also Read - Swiggy Services DISRUPTED In Chennai as Delivery Agents Continue Protest Against New Pay Structure

“At around 4 am, we heard a loud sound and saw fire outside. We thought it to be a short circuit but it wasn’t the case. We doused the fire and called police officials. They got the footage of the accused,” Seetharaman told news agency ANI. Also Read - Tenants Alert! Renting A House Now Expensive In Delhi, Mumbai and 5 Other Cities. Check-Area Wise Rates Here

Chitlapakkam police officers came to the spot after being informed about the incident and examined the CCTV footage of the area. The footage revealed that suspects on a two-wheeler stopped in front of Sitharaman’s house, ignited the bottle filled with petrol and threw it inside the house.

Jose Thangaiah, the Pallikaranai Deputy Commissioner, came to the spot after receiving the information, inspected the spot where the petrol bomb was thrown, and made inquiries.

The incident has created a sensation in the Tambaram area.