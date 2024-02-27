Home

Phenomenal Mandate Coming PM Modi’s Way In Lok Sabha elections 2024, Says Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai on Tuesday said a phenomenal mandate is coming PM Modi’s way in the 2024 election and that can be seen in this yatra. He added that PM Modi’s alliance has been with 140 crore people continuously for the last 10 years and it is a heart-to-heart alliance.

On En Mann Ek Makkal yatra’s final day and PM Modi’s arrival, Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai said, “…Seven-month yatra, the culmination is happening today… We are getting into the last constituency. Personally, for me, I have become a better human being… I am amazed at the kind of support our Prime Minister enjoys in the nook and cranny of our state. A phenomenal mandate is coming PM Modi’s way in the 2024 election and that can be seen in this yatra. PM Modi’s alliance has been with 140 crore people continuously for the last 10 years. It’s a heart-to-heart alliance, do you think any alliance can beat Modi’s alliance?”

Slamming the DMK government, K Annamalai on Sunday said the MK Stalin-led regime was facing public ire with each passing day.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the BJP leader, who is the party’s poster boy in a state where it has yet to make any electoral inroads, said, “The public anger against the DMK government is on the rise every single day.”

“As we speak, the Delhi Police Narcotics Cell has busted a Rs 2,000 crore drug smuggling attempt. The kingpin is a member of the DMK’s NRI cell. The main accused in drug smuggling appears in photographs with CM MK Stalin, Udayanidhi Stalin and the first family,” he added.

Annamalai was referring to the international drug trafficking gang that was busted in a joint operation conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

According to NCB, the mastermind of the international drug trafficking gang was identified as a Tamil film producer who is on the run.

Annamalai alleged that ever since DMK formed the government, drug abuse has been on the rise in the state.

“We are demanding a thorough probe into this and the CM should direct the state police to fully cooperate with the Delhi Police in this probe and issue a white paper after the probe, about the connection of the accused with the first family,” he said.

On his ‘En Maan En Makkal’ padayatra, Annamalai said every BJP worker is looking forward to the concluding function of the padayatra in Palladam, which is likely to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The ‘En Maan En Makkal’ padayatra reached the 232nd constituency today and two more constituencies will be covered by the day after tomorrow. Each of us is looking forward to the concluding function in Palladam where PM Narendra Modi is expected to participate. We believe this is going to be a turning point in Tamil Nadu politics,” he said.

