Home

Tamil Nadu

PM Modi Slates Tamil Nadu Government Over ‘China Flag’ In Newspaper Ad, DMK Dubs It Political Remark

PM Modi Slates Tamil Nadu Government Over ‘China Flag’ In Newspaper Ad, DMK Dubs It Political Remark

The advertisement by State Minister Anita Radhakrishnan featured a rocket as its backdrop.

The DMK said that BJP's and PM’s accusations were only political in nature.

Tamil Nadu Government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over what the BJP alleged was the use of the Chinese flag in a newspaper advertisement which was meant to promote the proposed second launch pad of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the southern state.

Trending Now

The advertisement by State Minister Anita Radhakrishnan featured a rocket as its backdrop. A rocket, in the middle, was embossed with an image that looked like a Chinese flag. The photographs of PM Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin formed a prominent part of the advertisement, published in DMK’s Tamil mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’.

You may like to read

Responding to the allegation, DMK spokesperson J Constandine Ravindran said the BJP’s accusation was only political in nature and it does not reflect facts. The objective of the advertisement was to show that India has succeeded in space technology, on a par with developed nations that have already made accomplishments in the space sector.

The party said that BJP’s and PM’s accusations were only political in nature.

In furtherance of the objective, the advertisement has multiple rockets as its background featuring shades, flags, or logos of nations that have succeeded in space technology. India is featured among them, showing the nation’s achievements in the field of space technology on a par with countries that have already succeeded, he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the DMK is being ‘oblivious’ to the nation’s achievements in the space sector adding that the party has disregarded India’s success in space technology. He demanded an apology from the DMK.

The advertisement did not have the images of Bharath’s (ISRO) space programmes and they could not feature India’s flag on it, he slammed. This is the time to punish those who ‘cannot see’ and are oblivious to the nation’s achievements, he added.

PM Modi, while addressing a BJP rally in Tirunelveli alleged the DMK regime does not work but only took false credit and affixed its ‘stickers’ on Central schemes.

“Now they have crossed the limit. They have pasted the sticker of China to take credit for ISRO launchpad in Tamil Nadu. This is an insult to our space scientists, space sector, your tax money, and you (the country),” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a new launch complex of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam near Thoothukudi worth Rs 986 crore. The facility is set to accommodate 24 launches per year. The new complex includes 35 facilities and features a mobile launch structure (MLS) with checkout computers marking a significant stride in enhancing space exploration capabilities.

During his Tamil Nadu tour, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,300 crores in Thoothukudi and laid the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port. He also launched India’s first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.