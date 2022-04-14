New Delhi: A major political storm broke out in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district on Thursday after a video showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait being removed from a government office. BJP leader CTR Nirmal Kumar shared the video, alleging that the Veppathur town panchayat President was being forced by her husband to remove the portrait of the Prime Minister.Also Read - Gonda Police Managed To Diffuse The Situation In A Sweet Way | Watch Video

The portrait was later put back. "This Mathiyalagan who is working for staff in union office had also warned municipality secretary not to keep PM picture in govt offices," the BJP leader said.

Thanjavur District, Veppathur town panchayat President was forced by her husband Mathiyalagan to remove PM @narendramodi picture from govt office. This Mathiyalagan who is working staff in union office had also warned municipality secretary not to keep PM picture in govt offices. pic.twitter.com/O4WgGKi3ED — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) April 13, 2022



Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, or the Prime Ministers’ museum, dedicated to all Prime Ministers of the country since independence.

The unveiling of the museum, which will be thrown open to the public on April 21, took place as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, as well as on the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, which is being observed today.