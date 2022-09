Chennai: The southern city of Chennai will face suspension of power in several parts due to maintenance work, as informed by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). Parts of Chennai will face a power outage from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.Also Read - Dreadful Revenge! Bengaluru Woman Kills Doctor Fiancée For Sharing Her Private Videos Online

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE IN CHENNAI TODAY

Guindy: Moovaresampet, Nanganallur, Kannan Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road, Venkateswara Nagar 1 st and 2 nd Street. Also Read - Man Shoots Dog Dead For Barking at Him in Bengaluru's Madagondanahalli