Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Monday (July 25). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in Mylapore, Tambaram, T Nagar, Perambur and Taramani IT Corridor areas from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.Also Read - Over 58,000 General Insurance Employees Demand Wage Revision, To Go On 2-Day Strike From July 27

Check List of Affected Areas

Mylapore: Mylapore East-Doctor Radhakrishnan Salai, Royapettah High Road, V M Street, a part of Luz Church Road. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 17-Year-Old Girl Jumps From Second Floor of School in Salem

Tambaram: Chitlapakkam – Sarvamangala Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Meenakshi Street, Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar, Manimegalai Street; Radha Nagar – Srinivasa Naidu Street, Dhanalakshmi Street, AGS Colony, Nanmangalam Main Road and Nemilicherry High Road. Also Read - Napier Bridge in Chennai Decks up Ahead of Biggest Chess Event - Watch Viral Video

T Nagar: West Mambalam – Baroda Main Street, Punjab Garden, Ellai Amman Koil Street, Gandhi Street and Puspavathiammal Street.

Perambur: Kumaran Nagar, Sakthivel Nagar, Moolakadai, Vetri Nagar and Simpson Group.

IT Corridor: Balaji Nagar, Palmara Garden, Mountbatten Street, Kannagi Nagar and Thoraipakkam.