Power Shutdown in Parts of Chennai Today; Here’s Full List of Affected Areas

Chennai: Tangedco has announced power shutdown in parts of the city on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm. Electricity supply will be affected due to maintenance work in several parts of Chennai today. The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Ambattur, and Tondiarpet from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

LIST OF AFFECTED AREAS TP FACE POWER OUTAGE IN CHENNAI TODAY

TAMBARAM AREA :

MADAMBAKKAM Sudharsan Nagar, VGP Srinivasa Nagar, Aravindar Nagar, Ambika Nagar KOVILAMBAKKAM West Anna Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Chitti Babu Nagar, Parasuram Nagar, Chakravarthy Nagar, New Colony and above all surrounding areas.

AMBATTUR AREA :

Chinna Colony, Periya Colony, Nageshwara Rao Road, Prince Appartment, PKM Road, Ganesh Street.

TONDIARPET AREA :

Nethaji Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Sivaji Nagar, E.H.Road, Pattel Nagar, Navalar Quarters, Burma Colony, Karunanithi Nagar, Nedunchezhiyan Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, J.J.Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, New Sastri Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

